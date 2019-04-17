Video: Jurgen Klopp speaks after Liverpool reach Champions League semi-finals

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hailed a “special” achievement after his side reached the Champions League semi-finals for a second consecutive season.

The Reds beat Porto this evening to book their place in the last-four.

A 1-4 away win in Portugal gave the Merseysiders a 1-6 win on aggregate. They will now go up against Barcelona for a place in the final.

You can hear what Klopp had to say about the game and progressing to the semis in the video below.