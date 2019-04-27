Video: Jurgen Klopp teases Liverpool fans with celebration after Huddersfield game

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp’s celebratory air punches in the direction of the club’s supporters have become something of an Anfield tradition.

After victories, the only sort of result the Liverpool crowd has seen for a while, the German tends to finish his post-match walk around the pitch with some emphatic arm gestures.

Following last night’s 5-0 thrashing of Huddersfield Town. Klopp pretended to ditch the celebration, seemingly indicating that he didn’t want to perform the routine in front of the TV cameras.

But he sold the cameraman a dummy, before setting off on his air-punching charge towards the crowd.