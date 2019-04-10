Video: Liverpool 2-0 Porto (goals and highlights)

Liverpool took charge of their Champions League quarter-final tie with a 2-0 win over Porto at Anfield last night.

The Reds will travel to Portugal with a two-goal cushion for the second leg. Goals from Naby Keita and Roberto Firmino gave Jurgen Klopp’s side victory on the night.

Keita opened the scoring after five minutes when his shot from the edge of the box deflected off Oliver Torres and looped over keeper Iker Casillas.

Firmino added the second. He tapped in at the back post from Trent Alexander-Arnold’s low cross after a defence-splitting pass from captain Jordan Henderson.

You can see both goals and more highlights in the video below.