Video: Man City 4-3 Tottenham (goals and highlights)

Tottenham Hotspur are through to the Champions League semi-finals after an incredible quarter-final second leg against Manchester City this evening.

There were five goals inside the first 21 minutes at the Etihad Stadium this evening as the Premier League sides traded blows.

Raheem Sterling opened the scoring for City. Heung-min Son struck twice for Spurs, before Bernardo Silva equalised on the night.

Sterling scored again to make it 3-2 to City.

Sergio Aguero extended City’s lead in the second-half and put them in a winning position for the first time in the tie.

But Fernando Llorente’s goal saw Spurs through on away goals.

Sterling had what would have been a last-gasp winner disallowed because Sergio Aguero was offside in the build-up.

