Video: Man City training at Tottenham’s new stadium
Manchester City’s players trained at Tottenham Hotspur’s new stadium this afternoon as they prepare to face Mauricio Pochettino’s side in the Champions League quarter-final first leg tomorrow evening.
The big news from the session was that striker Sergio Aguero – absent for City’s past two games – and right-back Kyle Walker – injured in last weekend’s FA Cup semi-final win over Brighton & Hove Albion – both took part in the session.
You can watch City’s training session in the video below.