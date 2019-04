Manchester United face an uphill battle to get through to the Champions League semi-finals after a 0-1 defeat to Barcelona last night.

A Luke Shaw own goal proved to be the only goal of the game.

The goal was initially disallowed, but awarded after a VAR review. Replays showed Luis Suarez’s header across goal had flicked off Shaw’s shoulder and past David De Gea.

You can see the goal and the rest of the highlights from the match in the video below.