Video: Man Utd training ahead of Barcelona game

Manchester United’s players have been training today ahead of their Champions League quarter-final first leg against Barcelona.

The Red Devils host the Catalan giants at Old Trafford on Wednesday evening.

They were put through their paces in front of the media at their Carrington training ground.

Midfielders Ander Herrera and Nemanja Matic, and centre-back Eric Bailly, were all absent from the training session, while striker Marcus Rashford trained alone.

You can see footage from the session in the video below.