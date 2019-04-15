Video: Man Utd training at Camp Nou

Manchester United’s players have trained at Camp Nou this evening ahead of their Champions League quarter-final second leg against Barcelona.

Trailing 1-0 from the first leg at Old Trafford, United had the chance to familiarise themselves with the stadium and the playing surface ahead of the big match.

One man who is no stranger to the stadium, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, was on hand to oversee his squad’s final training session before tomorrow night’s match.

You can see United training in the videos below.



