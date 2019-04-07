Video: Marc Guehi’s one-step penalty for Chelsea U19 against Dinamo Zagreb

Chelsea booked their place in the UEFA Youth League semi-finals with a penalty shootout win over Dinamo Zagreb last Wednesday.

The tie went to spot-kicks after a 2-2 draw at Cobham. The Blues’ under-19s triumphed 4-2 in the shootout.

It was their third penalty that was the highlight of the match.

Defender Marc Guehi stepped up to take the penalty… and a step is literally what it was.

The 18-year-old stared down at the ball and barely glanced at the ball before coolly slotting the ball away without so much as a run up.

You can see Guehi’s penalty in the video below.