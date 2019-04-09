Video: Match-winner Heung-min Son and penalty hero Hugo Lloris discuss Spurs 1-0 Man City

Tottenham Hotspur heroes Heung-min Son and Hugo Lloris have been discussing tonight’s victory over Manchester City.

Lloris saved a first-half penalty from City striker Sergio Aguero to avoid Spurs falling behind to a potentially crucial away goal in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie.

Son then ensured Mauricio Pochettino’s side will have a lead to take to the Etihad Stadium for the second leg.

The South Korea international scored the only goal of the game in the 78th minute.

You can hear both players’ thoughts on the game in the video below.