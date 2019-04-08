Video: Mauricio Pochettino discusses Spurs vs Man City

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has faced the media for a pre-match press conference ahead of tomorrow evening’s Champions League quarter-final first leg against Manchester City.

Spurs host the Premier League champions in the second game at their new stadium.

Pochettino predicted a tough game against one of the best teams in Europe and said he was looking for an aggressive start to the tie from his players.

You can watch the press conference in full in the video below.