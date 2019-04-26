Video: Mauricio Pochettino laughs as journalist fall asleep in his press conference

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino had some fun after a journalist fell asleep at his press conference today.

The Argentine boss had been answering questions for little more than a minute when he noticed that one groggy reporter had nodded off.

After pointing the sleeping jouro out to the other assembled at the press conference, Pochettino enquired: “Problems last night?”

After the hilarity had settled down, Pochettino returned to discussing this weekend’s game against West Ham United.

You can see the press conference in full in the video below.