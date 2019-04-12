Video: Mauricio Pochettino says it will be very difficult for Harry Kane to play again this season

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino says it will be very difficult for star striker Harry Kane to play again this season.

The England international sustained ankle ligament damage during the Champions League win over Manchester City earlier this week.

Pochettino refused to rule out the possibility of Kane returning before the end of the 2018/19 campaign, but said it would be “tough” for him to do so.

He also said Kane would be seeing a specialist to determine when he might be able to return to action.

You can hear Pochettino’s comments in his press conference today in the video below.