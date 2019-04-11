Video: Maurizio Sarri says he told Danny Drinkwater he wouldn’t play this season

Chelsea coach Maurizio Sarri says he warned Danny Drinkwater that he would not play for him this season.

The Italian was at pains to praise Drinkwater as a person and his ability in a 4-4-2 or 4-2-3-1 formation.

But he said Drinkwater was not suitable for his tactics and claimed he had told the England international he would not be able to adapt his game enough to be involved.

Drinkwater’s inactivity was brought into focus after he was charged with drink driving earlier this week and he was a topic of discussion in Sarri’s press conference ahead of this evening’s Europa League clash with Slavia Prague.

