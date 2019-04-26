Video: Naby Keita gives Liverpool the lead over Huddersfield after 15 seconds

Liverpool wasted no time in getting themselves into a winning position against Huddersfield Town this evening.

If title rivals Manchester City were hoping for the Reds to have a nervy night against the Terriers, that went out the window after just 15 seconds.

Midfielder Naby Keita scored Liverpool’s fastest goal of the season when he finished instinctively after being played in by Mo Salah.

The Egyptian had capitalised on some ponderous play from Huddersfield in front of their own penalty area.

You can see Keita’s early opener in the video below.