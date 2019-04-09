Video: Naby Keita gives Liverpool the lead vs Porto

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita has given his side an early lead in this evening’s Champions League quarter-final first leg against Porto at Anfield.

The Guinea international broke the deadlock after just five minutes.

Keita went 37 games without scoring for the Reds after joining from RB Leipzig last summer, but now has two goals in two games.

He took advantage of being afforded time and space at the edge of the penalty area. His shot deflected off Oliver Torres and over goalkeeper Iker Casillas.

You can see Keita’s goal in the video below.