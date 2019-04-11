Video: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer backs Man Utd to score at Camp Nou

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes his side are capable of scoring against Barcelona at Camp Nou.

Last night’s defeat to the Catalan giants at Old Trafford means United need to win the away leg if they are to progress to the semi-finals.

Solskjaer believes they can score the goal they need in Barcelona.

The Norwegian also criticised his side for a sloppy start to last night’s game.

You can watch his post-match interview in the video below.