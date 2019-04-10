Video: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer previews Man Utd vs Barcelona

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer faced the media yesterday for his pre-match press conference ahead of this evening’s Champions League quarter-final first leg against Barcelona.

The Norwegian coach was quizzed on Paul Pogba’s future. The World Cup winner has previously been linked with a transfer to Barca or their domestic rivals Real Madrid.

But Solskjaer insisted Pogba will not be leaving Old Trafford.

He also gave his team news for tonight’s game. He confirmed that Ander Herrera, Alexis Sanchez and Antonio Valencia is out, while Nemanja Matic is a doubt. But he is hopeful that Marcus Rashford will be available.

