Video: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer previews Man Utd vs Chelsea

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has looked ahead to this weekend’s clash with Chelsea.

After three defeats on the bounce against Barcelona, Everton and Manchester City, United will seek to return to winning ways against Maurizio Sarri’s Blues at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

Solskjaer tried to put his side’s recent poor form into context.

He also insisted midfielder Paul Pogba is determined to stay at the club next season.

