Video: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer shares a joke with Sir Alex Ferguson at Camp Nou

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks relaxed ahead of kick-off in this evening’s Champions League quarter-final second leg against Barcelona.

The Norwegian coach found time for a chat with his old boss Sir Alex Ferguson on the touchline at Camp Nou, a stadium where they made history together in 1999.

Solskjaer and Ferguson could be seen sharing a joke in the build-up to the 8pm kick-off.

You can see their pre-match chat in the video below.