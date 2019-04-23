Video: Paul Pogba accuses Man Utd players of disrespecting fans

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba says he and his team-mates were disrespectful to the club’s supporters with their display in last weekend’s 4-0 defeat at Everton.

The World Cup winner was understandably downbeat as he reflected on the drubbing at Goodison Park.

Pogba urged the players to change their mentality and work harder for each other.

He said he wanted to apologise to United fans in the form of improved performances and giving everything on the pitch.

You can see Pogba making those comments in the video below.