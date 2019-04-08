Video and Photos: Spurs training ahead of Man City game
Tottenham Hotspur’s players trained at their Hotspur Way base today as they prepare to face Manchester City in tomorrow’s Champions League quarter-final first leg at their new stadium.
After a poor run of results over the past couple of months, Spurs are seeking to beat their Premier League rivals to book a place in the last-four of Europe’s elite club competition.
You can see Spurs at work on the training pitch in the video and photos below.
🌀⚽️ Rondos!#UCL ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/wPeKcH2ibB
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 8, 2019
🌠 @ChampionsLeague quarter-final prep 👊#UCL ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/lLHgVk7ayD
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 8, 2019