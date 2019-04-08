Video and Photos: Spurs training ahead of Man City game

Tottenham Hotspur’s players trained at their Hotspur Way base today as they prepare to face Manchester City in tomorrow’s Champions League quarter-final first leg at their new stadium.

After a poor run of results over the past couple of months, Spurs are seeking to beat their Premier League rivals to book a place in the last-four of Europe’s elite club competition.

You can see Spurs at work on the training pitch in the video and photos below.