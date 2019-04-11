Video: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been on antibiotics, reveals Unai Emery

Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been on antiobiotics, according to coach Unai Emery.

The Gabon international has been benched for recent games. Speaking at his press conference ahead of the Europa League clash with Napoli, Emery said the striker had been sick.

A course of antibiotics would suggest Aubameyang had an infection of some kind.

But Emery says the former Borussia Dortmund man is now back to full health and available to start against Napoli this evening.