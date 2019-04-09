Video: Roberto Firmino makes it Liverpool 2-0 Porto
Liverpool are in control of their Champions League quarter-final tie after taking a 2-0 lead over Porto at Anfield this evening.
Brazilian forward Roberto Firmino scored the Reds’ second goal of the night.
He tapped in from a Trent Alexander-Arnold assist after a defence-splitting pass from captain Jordan Henderson.
Midfielder Naby Keita had earlier opened the scoring after just five minutes.
You can see Henderson’s ball, Alexander-Arnold’s low cross and Firmino’s finish in the video below.
Liverpool are cruising 🙌
A clinical team move presents Roberto Firmino with a tap-in…
That ball from Jordan Henderson 😍 pic.twitter.com/0mEyX1urAi
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 9, 2019