Video: Roberto Firmino makes it Liverpool 2-0 Porto

Liverpool are in control of their Champions League quarter-final tie after taking a 2-0 lead over Porto at Anfield this evening.

Brazilian forward Roberto Firmino scored the Reds’ second goal of the night.

He tapped in from a Trent Alexander-Arnold assist after a defence-splitting pass from captain Jordan Henderson.

Midfielder Naby Keita had earlier opened the scoring after just five minutes.

You can see Henderson’s ball, Alexander-Arnold’s low cross and Firmino’s finish in the video below.