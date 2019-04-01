Video: Scenes at the final whistle after Liverpool beat Spurs
A last-minute own goal from Toby Alderweireld gave Liverpool a dramatic win over Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield yesterday.
The Reds moved back to the top of the Premier League table after collecting all three points in a match that seemed to be heading for a draw.
The late goal prompted celebrations among the Liverpool players after the final whistle.
You can see how they and manager Jurgen Klopp reacted at full-time in the video below.
Those SCENES at full-time 😍
Yes, the Reds 💪🔴 pic.twitter.com/OLinnfdMXO
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 31, 2019