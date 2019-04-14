Video: Scenes at the final whistle after Man Utd beat West Ham

These were the scenes at the final whistle after Manchester United’s victory over West Ham United.

After back-to-back defeats to Wolverhampton Wanderers and Barcelona, the Red Devils returned to winning ways with a 2-1 triumph over the Hammers at Old Trafford yesterday evening.

Midfielder Paul Pogba scored both of United’s goals from the penalty spot.

The match-winner was embraced by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who also applauded the Old Trafford crowd having previously shaken hands with West Ham counterpart Manuel Pellegrini.

🎤 Post-match views from the #MUTV commentary box after a tight #MUFC win over West Ham… pic.twitter.com/5EX79hhPzq — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 13, 2019