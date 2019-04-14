Video: Scenes at the final whistle after Man Utd beat West Ham
These were the scenes at the final whistle after Manchester United’s victory over West Ham United.
After back-to-back defeats to Wolverhampton Wanderers and Barcelona, the Red Devils returned to winning ways with a 2-1 triumph over the Hammers at Old Trafford yesterday evening.
Midfielder Paul Pogba scored both of United’s goals from the penalty spot.
The match-winner was embraced by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who also applauded the Old Trafford crowd having previously shaken hands with West Ham counterpart Manuel Pellegrini.
🎤 Post-match views from the #MUTV commentary box after a tight #MUFC win over West Ham… pic.twitter.com/5EX79hhPzq
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 13, 2019
FT: Man Utd 2-1 West Ham
Solskjaer's men get a big boost in the chase for top four…
Just! pic.twitter.com/RY4hugplpq
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 13, 2019