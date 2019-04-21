Video: Scenes after Liverpool beat Cardiff
These were the scenes after the final whistle as Liverpool beat Cardiff City earlier today.
The Reds moved back to the top of the Premier League table with a 0-2 win over the Bluebirds at the Cardiff City Stadium.
Georginio Wijnaldum’s goal and James Milner’s penalty secured all three points for Jurgen Klopp’s title challengers.
At full-time, Klopp shook hands with Cardiff boss Neil Warnock before making his way onto the pitch, where he embraced goalscorer Wijnaldum.
The Reds. 💪🔴 pic.twitter.com/3FnNST0BAa
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 21, 2019