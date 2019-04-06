Video: Scenes after Liverpool beat Southampton

These were the scenes at St Mary’s after Liverpool’s comeback win over Southampton last night.

The Reds returned to the top of the Premier League table in dramatic style with a 1-3 victory over the Saints.

Shane Long had given the home side an early lead. Midfielder Naby Keita equalised later in the first-half with his first goal for the club.

The game appeared to be heading for a draw, which would have left Manchester City top of the table, before Mohamed Salah’s stunning solo goal in the 80th-minute.

Captain Jordan Henderson made sure of the result late on.

You can see the Liverpool players and manager Jurgen Klopp celebrating the result in the video below.