Video: Scenes on the pitch after Liverpool beat Chelsea

These were the scenes on the pitch at Anfield after Liverpool’s victory over Chelsea today.

Goals from Sadio Mane and Mo Salah gave the Reds a 2-0 win.

After the final whistle, former Chelsea player Salah appeared to be sharing a private joke with Eden Hazard. The pair were deep in discussion about someone or something.

And there were some exuberant celebration – even by his own standards – from Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

You can see all that and more in the video below.