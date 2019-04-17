Video: Scenes as Spurs celebrate beating Man City

These were the dramatic scenes on the pitch as Tottenham Hotspur celebrated beating Manchester City to reach the Champions League semi-finals.

A 4-3 defeat on the night saw Spurs progress on away goals.

The final whistle prompted exuberant celebrations from manager Mauricio Pochettino and his players. The Argentine boss was clearly feeling the emotions of the moment.

By contrast, deflated City players were strewn across the turf of the Etihad Stadium.

See all the celebrations and commiserations in the video below.