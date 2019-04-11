Video: Scott McTominay and Chris Smalling discuss Man Utd’s defeat to Barcelona

Manchester United pair Scott McTominay and Chris Smalling faced the media after last night’s defeat to Barcelona.

The Red Devils lost 0-1 in their Champions League quarter-final first leg at Old Trafford last night.

McTominay was one of the top performers for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, while Smalling was true to his word when it came to giving Lionel Messi a tough night. Granted, bloodying the Barca superstar probably isn’t quite what the England defender had in mind.

You can hear McTominay and Smalling’s post-match thoughts in the video below.