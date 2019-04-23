Video: Scuffle in the tunnel after Chelsea vs Burnley

There was a clash in the tunnel after the final whistle following Chelsea’s 2-2 draw with Burnley at Stamford Bridge last night.

Blues coach Maurizio Sarri had already been sent to the stands, and tempers flared again after the final whistle.

There was a scuffle between players and coaches from both sides as the teams filed off the pitch at the end of the game. Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger appeared to be heavily involved in the shenanigans.