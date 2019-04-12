Video: Slavia Prague 0-1 Chelsea (goal and highlights)

Chelsea are in control of their Europa League quarter-final tie after a tough night against Slavia Prague in the Czech Republic yesterday evening.

The Blues were put under pressure for much of their game. But left-back Marcos Alonso’s 86th-minute header gave them victory and a vital away goal.

Alonso timed his run to meet an inviting cross from Willian and guide the ball into the net.

You can see the goal and other highlights from the game in the video below.