Video: Solskjaer says Man Utd need 5 wins from 6

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says his side need to win five of their last six games in order to secure Champions League qualification for next season.

Last night’s 2-1 defeat at Wolverhampton Wanderers left the Red Devils out of the top four.

They are sitting in fifth place, level on points with Tottenham Hotspur having played a game more.

With games against West Ham United, Everton, Manchester City, Chelsea to follow, Solskjaer told his post-match press conference at Molineux that he believes his side need to collect 15 points in order to finish in the top four.

You can hear Solskjaer’s comments in the video below.