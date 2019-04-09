Video: Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Manchester City (highlights)

Tottenham Hotspur hold a slender first-leg lead over Premier League rivals Manchester City in their Champions League quarter-final tie.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side recorded a 1-0 win in the home leg at their new stadium this evening.

South Korea international Heung-min Son scored the only goal of the game in the 78th minute.

Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris had earlier saved a penalty from City striker Sergio Aguero to prevent Spurs falling behind in the first-half.

You can see Son’s goal and other highlights from the game in the video below.