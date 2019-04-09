Video: Virgil van Dijk and Jordan Henderson discuss Liverpool’s win over Porto

Liverpool are in a strong position in their Champions League quarter-final tie after a 2-0 win over Porto this evening.

Goals from Naby Keita and Roberto Firmino gave the Reds a two-goal cushion to take to Portugal for the second leg.

After the final whistle, captain Jordan Henderson and centre-back Virgil van Dijk gave their thoughts on the game in a post-match interview with BT Sport.

You can hear what they had to say in the video below.