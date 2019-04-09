Video: Virgil van Dijk reveals he voted for Raheem Sterling for PFA Player of the Year, Sterling voted for Harry Kane

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has revealed that he voted for Raheem Sterling, of title rivals Manchester City, as PFA Player of the Year.

City star Sterling gave his vote to Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane. The England team-mates will face each other in this evening’s Champions League quarter-final first leg.

Players are not allowed to vote for their club-mates. Van Dijk, who is tipped as a contender for the award, said he has snubbed the chance to vote tactically to give his vote to a player he thought was deserving.

You can see both players discussing their voting decision in interviews with BT Sport in the video below.