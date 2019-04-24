Virgil van Dijk wins PFA Players’ Player of the Year

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has won the PFA Players’ Player of the Year award.

Official confirmation of Van Dijk’s win is due tomorrow, but the Daily Mail has leaked confirmation that the 27-year-old has won the prize.

The Dutch centre-back has seen off competition from Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling to get the nod from his fellow professionals.

His club-mate Sadio Mane, City players Sergio Aguero and Bernardo Silva and Chelsea’s Eden Hazard were also on a six-man shortlist for the honour.

Van Dijk has been a solid performer for the Reds in a title challenge that looks set to go down to the wire.

As well as marshalling the Premier League’s tightest defence – Liverpool have only conceded 20 goals so far this season – the former Southampton man has also chipped in with three goals at the other end of the pitch.

Confirmation of Van Dijk’s triumph is due on Thursday, with a presentation ceremony on Sunday.