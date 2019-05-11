Ander Herrera sends goodbye message ahead of Man Utd exit

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera has confirmed he is leaving the club this summer by recording a goodbye message.

The club has released a short video of the Spanish star bidding farewell to United fans.

Herrera, aged 29, is out of contract at the end of the season. United had kept quiet about his future, but have now made it clear that he will not be signing a new deal at Old Trafford.

There is still no official confirmation of where Herrera will be playing next season, but the former Athletic Bilbao man has been strongly linked with Paris Saint-Germain.