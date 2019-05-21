Arsenal defender completes transfer to FC Twente

Arsenal defender Julio Pleguezuelo has joined Dutch side FC Twente.

The 22-year-old signed a two-year contract at Twente today.

Pleguezuelo was on the books of Espanyol, Atletico Madrid and Barcelona, before joining the Gunners in 2013.

He made his Arsenal first-team debut in this season’s League Cup win over Blackpool in October 2018.

But that proved to be his only senior appearance for the Gunners.

He posted on social media to bid farewell to the north Londoners in the wake of his move to the Netherlands.

The former Spain Under-18 international wrote: “I came as a little boy with a dream… and it’s time for me to say goodbye after 6 amazing years in a club that I love very much!

“I hope our paths connect again along the way. All the best @Arsenal, thank you for everything!”

The centre-back will play in Dutch football’s second tier next season following Twente’s relegation from the Eredivisie this season.

He joins compatriots and fellow ex-Barcelona youth team players Aitor Cantalapiedra and Javier Espinosa at his new club.

Pleguezuelo told Twente’s official website: “It feels good to be here now, in this beautiful stadium with this beautiful club.

“The talks with FC Twente have gone fairly quickly lately and I look forward to playing here soon. I know Aitor and Javier Espinosa from my time at Barcelona and it will be nice to play with them later.”