Arsenal keeper Petr Cech celebrates winning the Champions League with Chelsea

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech has been celebrating the anniversary of winning the Champions League.

The Czech veteran has one match left before he retires from football: the Europa League final against his former club in Baku later this month.

But that did not stop him celebrating the seventh anniversary of the Blues’ triumph over Bayern Munich in the 2012 Champions League final.

Writing on Twitter, he said: “19th of May will always be special … 🏆”

Cech has been Unai Emery’s keeper throughout the Europa League campaign this season, so it seems likely he will get the nod for the final.