Arsenal man thinking of Henrikh Mkhitaryan ahead of Chelsea game
Arsenal defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos has taken time out from the team’s preparations for the Europa League final against Chelsea in Baku to spare a thought for team-mate Henrikh Mkhitaryan.
Armenia international Mkhitaryan pulled out of the game and opted not to travel to Azerbaijan due to security concerns stemming from a long-running conflict between the two nations.
His team-mate wanted to make it clear that the 30-year-old attacking midfielder is being missed.
Writing on Twitter, Sokratis said: “Missing you bro @HenrikhMkh #family #WeAreTheArsenal.”
Missing you bro @HenrikhMkh ❤💪🏼👊🏼 #family #WeAreTheArsenal pic.twitter.com/2AZhuWlkS5
— Sokratis Papastathopoulos (@SokratisPapa5) May 27, 2019