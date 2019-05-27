Arsenal players react to first training session in Baku
Arsenal’s players have been posting on social media after completing their first training session since arriving in Azerbaijan for the Europa League final clash with Chelsea.
The Gunners arrived in Baku on Saturday night, and trained in bright sunshine at the Bakcell Arena on Sunday afternoon.
They face the Blues in the Olympic Stadium on Wednesday evening.
Here’s what the Arsenal players had to say on Twitter after training in Baku for the first time.
First Baku session @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/YRyh5xNzJm
— Koscielny (@6_LKOSCIELNY) May 26, 2019
First training in Baku. ⚽ 3 days left! #UELfinal #M1Ö #YaGunnersYa #WeAreTheArsenal pic.twitter.com/KFCF5Meqdf
— Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) May 26, 2019
⚽️ #Biggame #UELfinal pic.twitter.com/bwCCTzbXyJ
— Mohamed ELNeny (@ElNennY) May 26, 2019
Training in Baku #WeAreTheArsenal #YaGunnersYa #COYG @Arsenal @EuropaLeague pic.twitter.com/6ONZgz91q4
— Stephan Lichtsteiner (@LichtsteinerSte) May 26, 2019