Arsenal star celebrates Chelsea transfer

Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been celebrating Chelsea’s signing of Christian Pulisic.

The pair played together at Borussia Dortmund, and Aubameyang took took to social media to welcome his former team-mate to the Premier League.

USA international Pulisic arrived at Stamford Bridge this week to be unveiled after his £58m transfer, which was agreed in the January transfer window.

Writing on Twitter, Aubameyang said: “My bro welcome to the @premierleague. I know you gonna smash it. You always showed me respect so I wish you all the best.”

The Gabon interantional’s Gunners will go up against Pulisic’s new team in the Europa League final next week.