Arsenal star celebrates Chelsea transfer
Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been celebrating Chelsea’s signing of Christian Pulisic.
The pair played together at Borussia Dortmund, and Aubameyang took took to social media to welcome his former team-mate to the Premier League.
USA international Pulisic arrived at Stamford Bridge this week to be unveiled after his £58m transfer, which was agreed in the January transfer window.
Writing on Twitter, Aubameyang said: “My bro welcome to the @premierleague. I know you gonna smash it. You always showed me respect so I wish you all the best.”
The Gabon interantional’s Gunners will go up against Pulisic’s new team in the Europa League final next week.
My bro welcome to the @premierleague
I know you gonna smash it ☝🏽💪🏽 you always showed me respect so I wish you all the best 🙏🏽☝🏽@cpulisic_10 pic.twitter.com/BbRQubXxrB
— Aubameyang P-E (@Aubameyang7) May 22, 2019