Cesar Azpilicueta sends message of support to Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta has sent well wishes to injured team-mate Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

England international Loftus-Cheek has undergone surgery on a ruptured Achilles tendon, after limping off during the post-season friendly win over Major League Soccer side New England Revolution earlier this week.

With the 23-year-old facing a prolonged spell on the sidelines, Azpilicueta posted on social media to offer his support.

Writing on Twitter, the Spaniard said: “You will be back stronger, @rubey_lcheek 💪 We are all with you.”

Loftus-Cheek’s recovery from the injury could take up to a year.