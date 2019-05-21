Chelsea striker pokes fun at disastrous loan spell

Chelsea forward Michy Batshuayi has been having a laugh about his underwhelming loan spell at La Liga side Valencia.

The Belgium international started the 2018/19 campaign at the Mestalla, but cut short a season-long deal after a disastrous start to the season.

He returned to the Premier League with Crystal Palace in January.

Batshuayi has now poked fun at his time with Valencia, in which he scored just once in 15 La Liga appearances.

Responding to a suggestion that he should be considered to play Batman in a new film, he joked that his suitability would depend on whether the movie is set in Spain.