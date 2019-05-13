Chelsea travelling squad for New England Revolution friendly

Chelsea have taken a 23-man squad to the USA for a post-season friendly against New England Revolution.

The Blues find themselves making the jaunt to Boston between the end of their Premier League campaign and a trip nearly as far in the opposite direction around the world to face Arsenal in the Europa League final in Baku on May 29.

The club has arranged the game against the Major League Soccer opponents in what is branded as Final Whistle on Hate, part of an anti-Semitism campaign.

Coach Maurizio Sarri has taken a strong squad to the States. All his regular first-team squad have travelled, with the exception of the injured N’Golo Kante, long-term injury victims Antonio Rudiger and Callum Hudson-Odoi, and out-of-favour Gary Cahill and Danny Drinkwater.

Youngsters Marc Guehi, Reece James, Ike Ugbo, Trevoh Chalobah and Conor Gallagher are all involved in the trip.

Chelsea squad to play New England Revolution

Kepa Arrizabalaga, Willy Caballero, Rob Green, Marcos Alonso, Jorginho, Ross Barkley, Gonzalo Higuain, Eden Hazard, Pedro, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Mateo Kovacic, Olivier Giroud, Davide Zappacosta, Willian, Andreas Christensen, Cesar Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Emerson Palmieri, Marc Guehi, Reece James, Ike Ugbo, Trevoh Chalobah, Conor Gallagher.