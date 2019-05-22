Did Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic really watch Didier Drogba score a penalty at Stamford Bridge?

Chelsea’s new signing Christian Pulisic has been at Stamford Bridge this week to visit the club.

And he was at pains to explain that it wasn’t his first time at the stadium.

Pulisic lived in England as a seven-year-old and said he would attend Chelsea games, and matches at other Premier League clubs, with his dad.

He singled out a memory of seeing Blues legend Didier Drogba scoring a penalty.

The USA international told Chelsea’s official website: “I just remember going to a few big games around the Premier League with my dad.

“I remember coming to a Chelsea game and games at a few other Premier League clubs. At the time I was watching Chelsea I was watching Drogba, I was watching Lampard. The one thing that sticks in my brain is maybe Drogba scoring a penalty.”

Drogba did not score a single Premier League penalty during Pulisic’s time in England.

He was not the designated taker. Team-mate Frank Lampard was entrusted with the Blues’ spot-kicks.

The only moment Pulisic could possibly be referring to is a penalty shootout in a League Cup tie against Charlton Athletic in October 2005.

Drogba scored Chelsea’s fifth penalty, but they were knocked out because Robert Huth had missed earlier in the shootout and the Addicks converted all five of their penalties.

So, if Pulisic did see a Drogba penalty, it can only have been the one in the video below.