Chelsea’s Ruben Loftus-Cheek undergoes surgey on ruptured Achilles

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek is undergoing surgery on a ruptured Achilles tendon this evening.

The England international, aged 23, limped off in the first-half of last night’s post-season friendly against Major League Soccer side New England Revolution.

A statement issued by the club confirmed that Loftus-Cheek was seen by a specialist earlier today and would be going under the knife this evening.

Loftus-Cheek will now the Europa League final clash with Arsenal in Baku later this month, as well as the Nations League finals with England.

Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate has confirmed that the Blues player would have been in his squad had he been fit.

Speaking at a press conference earlier today, he said he went to bed last night with Southgate in his squad but was forced to call-up a replacement when he awoke to the news that Loftus-Cheek had been injured during the game in the USA.