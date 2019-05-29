Confirmed Europa League Final Team News: Chelsea vs Arsenal lineups

Here is the confirmed team news ahead of this evening’s Europa League final between Chelsea and Arsenal.

Chelsea team to play Arsenal

Kante starts for the Blues! 💪 Here's our #UELfinal starting team… pic.twitter.com/L88vIojaoV — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 29, 2019

Injury doubt N’Golo Kante starts for Chelsea after passing a late fitness test.

The Blues make seven changes to the side that drew 0-0 with Leicester City last time out.

Kepa, Andreas Christensen, Emerson Palmieri, Mateo Kovacic, Olivier Giroud, Eden Hazard and Kante come into Maurizio Sarri’s side.

They replace Willy Caballero, Davide Zappacosta, Marcos Alonso, Ross Barkley, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Willian and Gonzalo Higuain,

Starting XI: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Luiz, Emerson, Kante, Jorginho, Kovacic, Pedro, Giroud, Hazard

Arsenal team to play Chelsea

📋 Here it is – our @EuropaLeague final team news! 🏆 #UELfinal — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) May 29, 2019

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech makes a final career appearance before his retirement against the club where he spent the majority of his career.

The Czech veteran has been preferred for Europa League games this season, and gets the nod ahead of first-choice keeper Bernd Leno.

It is the same XI that started the semi-final second leg against Valencia.

That means there are nine changes to the side that beat Burnley last time out. Only Nacho Monreal and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang keep their places.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan is absent due to security concerns, while long-term absentees Hector Bellerin and Rob Holding are also missing.

But Danny Welbeck is among the substitutes after his lengthy injury layoff.

Starting XI: Cech, Sokratis, Koscielny, Monreal, Maitland-Niles, Torreira, Xhaka, Kolasinac, Ozil, Aubameyang, Lacazette